Mt. Tabor Church

We began our service with saying our pledges and singing Amazing Grace. We had many to pray for, many bereaved and situations in our country.

Brother Michael read Acts 17:1-9 and some from Isaiah. He spoke of how the world is turned upside down and we can be upright people (God’s people) and help to get it on the right path. Today we see people worshipping the creation instead of the Creator.

Shaun and LeAnna Elliott and children had supper Thursday evening with Jewell Elliott. They all later attended Logan’s Mighty Mite game in Sparta.

Kristy Tackett, Steven Tackett and Joey Mishler spent the weekend with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Joining the group Sunday afternoon for lunch was Morgan Clements, Dylan Clements and Grant.

Carla Hearod visited Jewell Elliott one afternoon.

Jewell Elliott attended the party for Miss Nora Elliott, Saturday, who was celebrating her third birthday.