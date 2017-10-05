Mt. Olive Church

We are shocked and saddened by the horrific event that happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night. It is beyond our understanding as to why anyone would do such a thing. Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by this tragedy. May God be close to all.

Sunday was a beautiful day to worship the Lord and we were blessed to have several out for Sunday school. I missed having Harlie in my class. I called Fae and she told me she was sick. Special prayer for a sweet little girl this week that she feels better soon. Our service opened with scripture reading and prayer. The adult class is still studying Revelation and we had a good discussion over the chapters we read. After congregational singing, prayer request were taken and Brother Ray led in prayer. We were blessed to have everyone who came out for worship service and it was good to be in church with our neighbors, Ronnie and Debbie. God is good. Jerry took his text from Acts 17: 22-31. Paul preached to the people of Athens after he saw their altar with an inscription, “To the Unknown God.” We must remember to worship the one true God and not let the things of this world cloud our minds and lead us in the wrong direction. We must seek God and he will never be far from us. “For in him we live and move, and have our being, for we are also his offspring,” Acts 17:28. May God bless and comfort all those who have lost loved ones in our communities and country, and remember … Nahum 1:7 tells us, “The Lord is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him.”