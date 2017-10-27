Kathleen Sparks legal



IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In Re the Estate of: )

KATHLEEN WILMA SPARKS, )

Deceased. )

CASE NO. 17DG-PR00057 )

Notice To Creditors

(Small Estate)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of KATHLEEN WILMA SPARKS, Decedent.

On October 17, 2017 a small estate affidavit was filed by the distributees for the decedent under Section 473.097, RSMo, with the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

All creditors of the decedent, who died on JANUARY 22, 2012, are notified that Section 473.444, RSMo. sets a limitation period that would bar claims one year after the death of the decedent. A creditors may request that this estate be opened for administration.

Receipt of this notice should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient may possibly have a beneficial interest in th estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, may possibly be determined from the affidavit on this estate filed in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication is October 26, 2017.

Kim Hathcock

Probate Clerk, Kim Miller

