Jerry and Jeanne Huff legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

A default has accrued on a certain note secured by a deed of trust executed by,

Jerry Huff and Jeane Huff dated 10/14/2005 and recorded on 10/20/2005 in Book 441 Page 30, in the Recorder’s office for Douglas County, Missouri. The successor trustee will on November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, more particularly at 11:30 AM, at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 Southeast Second Avenue, Ava, Missouri sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash (certified funds only), the following real estate:

TRACT NO. 1: ALL THAT PART OF THE NE 1/4 SW 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 16 DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT 15 FEET SOUTH AND 244 FEET EAST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FORTY, THENCE RUN EAST 76 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 239 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 76 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TRACT NO. 2: ALL OF LOT NO. 3 IN BLOCK NO. 2, EXCEPT THE SOUTH 320 FEET OF LOT NO. 3, BLOCK NO. 2, ALL BEING IN K-SUMMIT RANCH SECOND ADDITION TO THE CITY OF AVA, MISSOURI, AS PER PLAT OF RECORD IN BOOK NO. 179 AT PAGE NO. 600 IN THE OFFICE OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI RECORDER.

SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHT-OF-WAYS, RESTRICTIONS, OR RESERVATIONS, OF RECORD.

Commonly known as: 713 NE 15th Street, Ava, Missouri 65608

for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp.

Successor Trustee

(800) 652-4080

4x 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/02/2017

CSM File 26-17-02066

NOTE: This office is a debt collector.

10-12-04-4t