Jason Hesterlee legal

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Jason P Hesterlee, a single man Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Jason P Hesterlee, a single man dated April 27, 2010 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Document Number: 100618 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 1:25 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

THAT PART OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 LYING EAST OF THE COUNTY ROAD IN SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 15 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE COUNTY ROAD AND THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY AND RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE TO THE NE CORNER OF SAID FORTY, THENCE RUN SOUTH ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY 500 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE COUNTY ROAD, THENCE FOLLOW THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE COUNTY ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL BEING IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 186378.110817.377308 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: October 12, 2017 10/19/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/02/2017

10-12-04-4t