The autumn weather is dry and warm here in the Ozarks. Maybe tonight, Saturday, we will get some much needed rain.

Monday, Oct. 16, James and I visited Roger Swearengin at Cox Hospital. Irene and Shawn and Donald Potter were there. Roger is better, but still needs prayer. Donald’s sister-in-law, Wilda, passed away. Sympathy sent to the family.

Saturday in Wal-Mart in Ava we visited Gary Hall, Tinsie Paul and Kenny Goin.

One evening during the week the law apprehended some people in the Highlonesome Church yard.

On Saturday a wedding took place by the church in a field. Best wishes to the couple.

Garrison Church along with several others at Chadwick and surrounding area churches will host a trunk or treat at Chadwick, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Come join us. Sunday evening will be a hayride and wiener roast at 4 p.m. at Garrison. Everyone welcome.

Happy Birthday to my brother, Junior Halcomb. Love you!

Saturday I visited my sister, Sybil Harvill. Rex Halcomb, our brother, visited her and her children and grandchildren are in and out during the week and weekends.

Sympathy sent to the Hawkins family. Randy’s mother passed away and I did not know it until I saw it in the Douglas County Herald.

Chris Bettis went to Colorado to hunt. Sunday he came to church, but he didn’t hunt. He was sick.

Garrison Church had 41 out for services. Always a blessing to have Bob and Dee Hammons with us. He sang two songs and Melany Stevens sane one. Pastor James Orick brought the message from Isaiah 44:1-4, water on the thirsty floods on the dry ground, spirit upon thy seed, blessings of the spring. The fulfilling of the word of God. He also used Psalms 138. Christian people need to be revived. Are you walking on the right side or left side of God? Though I walk in the midst of trouble thou will revive me. Enjoy God not the things of the world. God knew us and choose us before we were born.

Sunday night passage was from Matthew 17:14-23. The man called out to Jesus about his lunatic son. Disciples could not cure him. Jesus said, “O faithless and perverse generation, how long and I be with you? How long shall I suffer you? Bring him hither to me. Jesus rebuked the devil, the child was cured. People, we all lack faith sometimes in our lives.

James and I visited Junior and Betty Halcomb. Daryl Armour visited recently. Their children and grandkids are in and out visiting and during this needed things for them.

Halloween thought: Heaven is no trick and hell is no treat. Have a safe Halloween and enjoy good, clean fun.