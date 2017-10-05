Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

Hello from our home to your home, we have got our fall decorations done and our home looks lovely, we could be on a fall open house tour.

Norma and Lola were here Saturday morning for a time of singing and worship with the residents followed by Bible reading with Tom Hawkins.

Sunday morning Larry and Patsy Moore was here for Bible study. In the afternoon Mt. Zion Church was here for the 2:00 afternoon service with Bro. Thompson. The residents love his big booming voice, as he sings and brings the word of God to our residents.

In Cooking Club this week we made fried bologna and cheese sandwiches, we grilled the bread. Everyone was coming in for the specialty sandwich. Evelyn Harper from Hospice Compassus called Bingo in the afternoon with her friend Tina.

Glen Dale and LeaAnn played music for the residents on Wednesday morning until time to serve lunch. Sara Carter from Three Rivers Hospice played basketball with the residents getting them ready for the Golden Age Games to be held on October 2O, 2017 in Mtn. Grove, MO.

Thursday morning we played Trivia with residents popping in and out of Trivia. In the afternoon, the tag team duo, Kimberly Emrick and Shelly Stout, called Bingo for the residents.

The 1st Sonshine Group was here Friday morning to bring sunshine and cheer throughout our home. We love this group so much.

If you haven’t been to our home lately come out and visit with us.

Congratulations to June Thompson on getting to go home this week.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home, they are Chris Lundin, Vivian Evans, and Ladena Thompson.

God Bless You from our home to your home.