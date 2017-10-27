Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests given with prayer by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges to the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. It was Sunday school time. Bro. Don opened with prayer. The lesson was titled God’s Strength Made Perfect. Scripture used was found in II Corinthians 12:1-19. The key verse was II Corinthians 12:9. We all read verses and had a lot of discussion. It was a good lesson. Since we changed the way we are doing the lesson we seem to get a lot more out of the lesson. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. We sang for the Lord. Everyone seemed to be in good voice. We had specials from Bro. John Weisbrod, Sister Sharron, Bro. Mac and Sister Carla, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara, Bro. Don and Sister Misty and Sister Gladys.

Our morning service began with Bro. Gregg opening with prayer. He used Titus 3:3-5. It was a good message. We had a song and prayer and was dismissed by Sister Gladys.

Our evening service began with prayer requests. We formed the prayer circle with prayer led by Bro. Don Lunn.

We sang for the Lord. We had some good hymns. Specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. John Hamilton, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara and Bro. Don and Sister Misty.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer and used scripture from the Lord. We had a song and dismissed in prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod.

We had a good day in the Lord.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.