Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests with prayer by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus and it was then time for the Sunday school classes to begin. Bro. John Weisbrod began in II Corinthians 11:16-31 to start the lesson. Bro. Don Lunn opened with prayer. Everyone had read verses in chapter 11:1-31. We had some good discussion on the verses. It was a good lesson.

We had a birthday, Bro. Don Lunn and an anniversary, Bro. Gregg and Sister Carla. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ.

It was then time to sing for the Lord. Everyone was in good voice. We had specials from several.

Bro. Gregg then brought us a good message from the Lord. He used I Peter for the lesson. The title of the lesson was “How Are You Going To Cross The Jordan?” It was a very good message. We had a song and prayer, also a blessing over the food that we were about to enjoy by Sister Juanita.

The evening service began with Bro. Gregg asking for prayer requests. We had the prayer circle with Sister Juanita leading in prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara, Bro. John Weisbrod, Sister Juanita, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac did a recitation. It was all good.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer. He used Psalms 110:1-4. Read the verses, they will give you something to think about. We closed with prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod.

This was our Sunday for dinner. We had lots of food. All seemed to enjoy the fellowship.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.