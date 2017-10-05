Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac wishing a good morning to all. We then brought our prayer requests to the Lord. Bro. Mac said the prayer for the requests. We need to remember and thank God daily for answered prayers. We did the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. The Sunday school lesson was a very good one. Bro. John Weisbrod taught the class on the Ministry of Giving from II Corinthians 8:1-9:15. “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: For God loveth a cheerful giver,” II Corinthians 9:7. We have started coming forward in a circle so everyone can take part in the lesson. We seem to have more discussion. The children’s Sunday school was very good also. We learned about the “fruits of the Spirit.”

The children gathered the Coins For Christ. It is always such a blessing to see God’s willing little helpers. We as adults could learn a lot from their willingness. We then gathered together to raise our voice in praise to the Lord.

We had specials from Sister Misty and Sister Sarah. They sang a song that never fails to touch the heart if you listen to the words.

Title for today’s message “In His Name.” It was found in Matthew chapter 18. It was a wonderful message. It asked the question, who is greatest in the kingdom of Heaven? Jesus called a small child unto him and sat him in it’s midst. His words to them were: Except ye be converted and become as small children ye shall not enter into Heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child the same is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven.

We then had a song and were dismissed in prayer by Sister Juanita.

The evening service began with our prayer circle and prayer requests. We had prayer by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from Bro. Mac and Sister Sarah, Bro. John Weisbrod, also Bro. Don and Sister Misty.

The evening message was in Genesis 2:21. It was a very good message and a beautiful day in the Lord’s service. We then had prayer and were dismissed by Bro. Don Lunn.

As Sister Peggy says, “Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.”