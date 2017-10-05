Gentryville

Will see if I can write some items this morning. My thinking cap doesn’t work to well any more.

I spent two weeks in Moberly with Debbie (my daughter) Jamie, Devin, Bailee, Lauryn and Hayden Snodgrass. Shelby and Eric Campbell went to the Indian Pow Wow and out to the Amish settlement, Debbie and I went to grandparents day with Hayden, she is in kindergarten at North Park school. Eric and Shelby took Debbie and I to Columbia to eat out one night and then Jamie, Debbie and I went to another eatery and ate lunch on a balcony overlooking the Missouri River last Friday. I came home Saturday.

We are sure needing a good rain every thing is so dry. The leaves and acorns are sure falling. They sure have a good corn crop up at Moberly this year.

Beverly Emery visited me Sunday evening and Bertha Scherer visited me Sunday morning.

Riley O’Shea spent Saturday night with Ann Collins and took her to church Sunday at Pryor.

Get-well wishes to Lawrence Luellen and others who are ill. Also sympathy to Joyce (Dobbs) Driskell daughters and their families.

Andy Daugherty (my stepson) is back home in Grove Spring after his summer in Canada said he really had a good summer, no mosquitoes and lots of birds.

Trish and Amanda Russell visited me Thursday evening. She brought me some pears.

Thought for the day: Prayer deepens our relationship with God.