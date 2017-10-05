After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class how God made a covenant with Abraham and His promises would be kept. We serve the same God so we have the assurance that He keeps His word.

Special song was by Carla Wilson. We enjoyed having her and Dwight visiting today.

Oct. 6th Gentry will be the host for feeding the Ava football team before the game. Have food there by 3:15 p.m.

Next Sunday, Oct. 8th Gentry will be singing at the nursing home at 2 p.m.

Remember all in your prayers including Kent Turner and Gary Henning, who are facing some surgery.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from I Corinthians, chapter three. Churches are destroyed because of strife, walk in love even if we don’t always agree. Be a believer and born again child of God. We are all laborers together with God and His plan is to involve us in fellowship with others.

In the evening service we had a fish fry with food and fellowship. We appreciate all who helped prepare everything.