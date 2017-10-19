Gentry Church News

After prayer and singing, we studied in our Sunday school class as we learn to walk obediently with God, many more blessings come.

Happy Birthday wishes goes out to Wanda Short and Doug Miller.

Our special song was by Cindy, Kambria and Arica Todd.

Oct. 20th is our third Friday singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterwards.

Remember Saturday, Oct. 28th is Gentry’s annual hayride, meet at the church around 6 p.m. Bring covered dishes to go with hot dogs.

Sunday was Pastor Appreciation Day and Gentry Church wants Pastor Bill and Barbara Comer to know they are very much loved and appreciated.

George Young is now home after spending a few days in the hospital. Keep your prayers going for George and Gary Henning and Ramona, Kent Turner, country and all requests.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew, chapter 13. Pastors are sowers and spiritual overseers of the church, also a message bearer for God. We should be sowing seed every days of our life. Some fall by the way side.

In our evening service, our specials song was by our choir. Pastor Comer’s message was also from Matthew 13. If a person has an ear, let him hear the word of God and let it take root. When we hear we will have peace, joy, kindness, etc. and we can produce. This nation’s ears are dull of hearing.