Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in our Sunday school class about God’s covenant with David. No matter how difficult the situation, God will always keep his covenant promises.

Our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker and one by Diane Graham.

We had a video of the Samaritans Purse Christmas Shoebox Ministry by Franklin Graham. It’s a blessing to be apart of it.

Remember Saturday, Oct. 28 is our hayride. Meet at the church around six p.m. Bring something to go with hot dogs.

Continue to remember in your prayers, Roger Swearengin, Kent Turner’s upcoming surgery, Gary Henning who is home recuperating from surgery in Columbia and all other needs brought forth to our Lord.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Mark, chapter nine. You have been made whole by the blood of Jesus. All things are possible to Him that believeth. Lord we believe, but help thine unbelief. There is power in believing God’s word will not fail you. Ask God to use you and be ready.