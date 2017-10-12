After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class how God’s covenant with Israel and Moses on Mount Sinai was a holy transaction and teaches us when we are redeemed, we have a relationship with a holy God and set apart.

Our special song was by Skip Berry. Happy Anniversary wishes went out to Wendell and Virginia Deo on sixty two years of marriage.

It’s time once again for our Samaritan Purse Christmas Shoe Boxes. Take some home, fill them up and have them back to the church by November 12. Do not put money in the boxes, the church pays for the postage, etc.

Next Sunday, October 15th is Pastor Appreciation Day and Dinner after church so bring a covered dish.

Gentry Church went to the nursing home and did some singing at 2 p.m., that always brings a blessing to us.

Remember all the many prayer requests given including Israel, our country and our military, Kent Turner and Gary and Ramona Henning.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Nehemiah, chapter four. If God is asking you to do something, don’t look at that as if you can’t accomplish it. Let go of the past.

In our evening service, our special song was by Wendell Deo, Janice Young, Brenda Hampel, Wanda Casady and Narvil Tetrick and by the choir. We heard some good testimonies and blessings flowed.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Romans, chapter eight. When you plead the blood of Jesus, you are an overcomer, we should not fear man and be persuaded that nothing can separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.