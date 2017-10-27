Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was God’s Strength Made Perfect from II Corinthians 12:1-12 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. Specials by Fern Cooper, and Janice Cotrone. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Jeremiah 22:10-12. He prayed then read Ephesians 4:18-19. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Annabel Walker.

Church started Sunday night by singing several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Naida Haden. Lyle and Sue Wright did a special. Bro. Raymond Haden also sang a song then Bro. Raymond brought the message. He read I John 1:1-4. He prayed then read Galatians 2:20, Hebrews 10:16-22, Hebrews 7:24-25, I Peter 1:3-5. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.

Visiting Elsie Monday was Debbie Ritter, Lena and Terrill Ingram. Wednesday visitors were Lena Ingram and Karan Vinson. Noel Atchison visited on Saturday as well as Lena and Terrill Ingram. Sunday visitors were Noel, Donna, Jessica, Waylon and Trenton Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram.