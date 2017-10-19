Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was taken from II Corinthians 11:6-7 and 21-31 taught by Ronnie Epps.

We sang several songs and specials by Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Matthew 10:37-38. He prayed then read Hebrew 11:35 and Revelations 3:4. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night by singing several songs. Sister Naida Haden said prayer. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read Ephesians 4:1-32. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Lena, Terrill and Peyton Ingram. Lena Ingram visited again on Wednesday. Thursday visitors were Debbie Ritter and Terrill and Peyton Ingram. Debbie Ritter visited Ms. Elsie again on Friday. Those visiting Elsie Saturday and Sunday were Jason, Karly and Kelsey, Amber, and Gracin Atchison, Jim Doll, Rhonda Dunlap, Raven and Kodi Fecco, Herman Lee Atchison, Charla and Silas Heinlein, Lena and Terrill Ingram, Donna, Noel, Waylon and Trenton Atchison.