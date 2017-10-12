Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was In Paul’s Defense from II Corinthians 10:13-18 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. Specials by Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read John 10:10. He prayed then read II Peter 1:1-9. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Ronnie Epps.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Ronnie Epps. We sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Annabell Walker, Diane Strunk, Raymond and Naida Haden and Fern Cooper. Bro. Mitchel Cotrone brought the message. He read Deuteronomy 28:1-25. After a good message he prayed. We were dismissed by Sister Naida Haden.

As it was birthday and anniversary celebration night we went to the fellowship room and had good food.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram. Tuesday Debbie Ritter and Karan Vinson visited Elsie. Lena Ingram visited on Wednesday. Terrill and Peyton Ingram were Elsie’s visitors on Thursday. On Friday Sharon McNew, Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram visited. Saturday visitors were Charla ans Silas Heinlein. Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram all visited Elsie on Sunday.