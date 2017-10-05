Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was on The Ministry of Giving, using II Corinthians 8:1-5, II Corinthians 9:1, 2, 6, 7 and 11-13 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Raymond and Naida Haden. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read II Peter 3:7-13. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Donna Dixon. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read Matthew 24:3-18, Mark 1:29-34, Mark 10:46-52, Luke 5:1-7, Luke 9:38-40. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter, Lena and Terrill Ingram. Debbie Ritter visited again on Tuesday. Lena Ingram was Elsie’s visitor on Wednesday. Debbie Ritter visited Friday too. On Saturday, visitors were Lena and Terrill Ingram, Karan Vinson and Chylynn Johnson. Sunday visitors were Noel Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram, Charla, Cole, Colt, Mac, Silas and Mason Heinlein.