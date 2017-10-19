Dogwood Ramblings

A redeeming thing about President Harry S. Truman was his ability to cut to the chase and call a thing what it is! And to this day, 72 years later, his words continue to ring true. To wit:

Washington, D C – September 1, 1945 – To: D A MacArthur/C H Nimitz – From: H S Truman: “Political Correctness is a doctrine, recently fostered by a delusional, illogical minority and promoted by a sick mainstream media, which holds forth the proposition that it is entirely possible to pick up a piece of shit by clean end!”

For far too many days I fought a battle with my health insurance carrier, with the help of my agent, Mary. They had “cut me off” by stating I had secondary insurance, which is incorrect. Many days and hours on the phone and I had become furious and frustrated. Apparently my telling them I was going to the insurance commissioner of the State of Missouri was more than they could handle and on Oct. 2nd I finally received a call that their (my) problem had been resolved. This is just a word to the wise, don’t let people or entities walk all over you. Fight back. Stand up for yourself, for your rights! This was the second time I had to fight this battle in just over ten years, apparently because some twit had entered an incorrect number or, someone was trying to cheat the system.

Halloween is fast approaching and it is hoped that your children know this is not a religious holiday so they can have candy and perhaps cause some mischief to the cost of others. This “holiday” is a leftover of pagan history. All Hallows Eve was celebrated the day before prayers were offered for the souls of those who had passed on. For the past three years I have had candy available, but not one child has rang my doorbell. I guess the pickings are better in town and some thoughtful church groups have provided gatherings to keep the children off the streets. Good for them! Besides, I go to bed early these days so don’t ring my doorbell. Thanks!

Multiple e-mails have come here telling me to please not support certain sports events due to some highly over-paid participants behaving very anti-American. First, I am not a fan of sports and secondly, I do not support anything that is basically and obviously anti-American. We have many heroes to admire and to emulate but certainly not those sports participants who refuse to honor our flag, those who use their positions to gratify their personal desires, and most certainly those in TV and movies (possibly not even high school graduates) who think and broadcast that we should vote for their liberal and anti-American candidates. I refuse to be brain washed by those who promote destruction of our morals and our very citizenship. We are a Christian nation. Support our military – support those who put their very lives on the line for us even though they are poorly paid. They, like our police officers, are here to serve and protect.