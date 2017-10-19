County Line

Reece Goforth came by here on Monday.

Debra Reed of Kansas called this week.

Wes and Arlene Scott visited John and Jo Stephens on Wednesday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding and Macee went to Mtn. Grove Thursday evening to watch Quin play football.

Michael Dodson and Bryse, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin and Macee attended the football game in Willow Springs Friday night. Megan was cheering.

Chase Dodson left on Friday evening to Table Rock Lake for the last high school fishing tournament. He caught fish on Sunday. Mike and Bryse went on Saturday to watch the weigh in. On Sunday, Mike, Bryse and Anita Ellis all went to watch the weigh in and bring Chase home.

Donna Dodson visited with June Dodson on Saturday and helped Kathy Thompson, Wendy, Willie and Wanda Strausburg and Cody Freeman load all her things to move her to Nixa.

Donna, Bryse, and Quin took me to Autumn’s Saturday night for super and to listen to Backyard Bluegrass.

Donna took me to get groceries after church Sunday evening.

Those visiting with David and Donna this week were Mike, Chase, Bryse Dodson, Reece Goforth and Keith Breeding.