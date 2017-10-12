County Line

Donna Dodson was here on Monday.

Jo Stephens picked Rheba Pool up for Bible study on Wednesday evening and came by here.

Donna came by on Thursday and Sunday.

Darrell Gunter was here this week doing some more work.

Donna, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Macee and Megan, and Kenny Breeding all went to watch Quin play football Thursday evening in Ava. Keith, Melanie, Quin and Macee, Bryse Dodson and Reece Goforth all went to the football game Friday night at Ava. Megan was there cheering.

David Dodson had surgery on his shoulder Friday morning. Donna took him home after he got woke up. I hope he gets well soon.

I also send get well wishes to Faye Bushong Swofford who had surgery on Friday also.

Lisa Stephens and a friend visited with John and Jo Stephens on Saturday.

Quin Breeding attended a birthday party for a friend Saturday.

Melanie Breeding and Megan took me to town on Saturday.

Macee Breeding visited with David and Donna Saturday afternoon. Keith Breeding, Michael Dodson, Chase and Bryse, and Reece Goforth all visited them also.

Ken Bushong visited me a while on Sunday.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Lana Stephens, Eric Stephens, and Jane Call all visited with John and Jo Stephens on Sunday.

Reece Goforth is starting a job at the Battlefield Mall this week.

Danny Bushong has been working in Iowa this past week. He visited with several family members over the weekend including my sister, Juanita Kazenske.