County Line

Tiffany Ayala, Garrett, Grant, Gabi and Adela all came from Kansas on Thursday and stayed until Sunday with me. Brittany Torress and Lynnox came in on Friday and went home Saturday. They spent Friday with me.

I send my sympathy to the Leo Litwiller family. His funeral was on Friday. Johnnie and Debra Reed spent the night with Melanie and Keith Breeding and family.

Donna Dodson and Bryse Dodson were here on Monday.

Darrell Gunter finished my roof this week.

I talked with Danny Bushong this week. He has to work in Iowa until Thanksgiving.

Donna Dodson, Michael Dodson and Bryse, and Diana Davis were here on Thursday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding and Macee went to watch Quin play football Thursday night in Willow Springs.

Those here on Friday were Donna Dodson, Melanie Breeding, Johnnie and Debra Reed, Tiffany Ayala, Garrett, Grant, Gabi and Adela, Brittany Torress and Lynnox, Amy Croney, Joe Scott, Sherry, Sheila and friend.

Keith and Melanie, Quin and Macee, Michael Dodson, Butch and Diana Davis, Johnnie and Debra Reed all went to the football game in Ava Friday night. Megan was cheering.

Bryse Dodson spent Friday night with Brett Coonce for his birthday.

David and Donna Dodson went to Joplin on Saturday morning. They met Reece Goforth in Springfield for lunch before returning home.

Johnnie and Debra, Tiffany and children all visited with Sheila and family on Saturday in Taneyville.

Michael Dodson and his friend, Anita Ellis and Brenna of Willow Springs came by on Saturday evening. Donna, Bryse and Macee, Bentley Iott, Emily and Dylan, Butch and Diana Davis, Johnnie and Debra, Tiffany and family all had supper here Saturday evening.

Megan Goforth went to the corn maze with Camryn Lee Saturday evening.

Quin Breeding spent Saturday with his friend, Nick.

Keith and Melanie went to Springfield to eat supper for their anniversary Saturday.

Max Stephens visited with John and Jo Stephens on Sunday.