Corbin John Wyatt Sharp McCarroll legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

In Re the Matter of:                          )

CORBIN JOHN WYATT SHARP,   )

A Minor Child,                                  )

By Next Friend,                                )

ANNA L. MCCARROLL,               )

Petitioners,                                        )

Case No. 17DG-CC00172                )


NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

On October 10, 2017, the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri entered judgment in Cause No. 17DG-CC00172 changing the name of Corbin John Wyatt Sharp to Corbin John Wyatt McCarroll.

John W. Bruffett-24585

Attorney at Law

Ava, Missouri 65608

417-683-4163

417-683-3280(fax)

Attorney for Petitioner

10-12-04-3t

