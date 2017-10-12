Corbin John Wyatt Sharp McCarroll legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
In Re the Matter of: )
CORBIN JOHN WYATT SHARP, )
A Minor Child, )
By Next Friend, )
ANNA L. MCCARROLL, )
Petitioners, )
Case No. 17DG-CC00172 )
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
On October 10, 2017, the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri entered judgment in Cause No. 17DG-CC00172 changing the name of Corbin John Wyatt Sharp to Corbin John Wyatt McCarroll.
John W. Bruffett-24585
Attorney at Law
Ava, Missouri 65608
417-683-4163
417-683-3280(fax)
Attorney for Petitioner
