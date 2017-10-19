Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Norma read our devotions from Revelations chapter 20, verses 11-15. Then we lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 3. There was a lot of discussion and it was a very good lesson.

We had many songs to praise our Lord this morning. There were also some wonderful testimonies.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 24, reading the entire chapter. Verse 5 says, “He shall receive the blessing from the Lord, and righteousness from the God of his salvation.” Are we prepared to receive God’s blessings? Do we believe we will receive God’s blessings? Who is it that will receive God’s blessings? Verse 4 says, “He that hath clean hands and a pure heart; who hath not lift up his soul unto vanity, nor sworn deceitfully.” We should look to God in all things. For our salvation foremost, for our guidance and for wisdom. We should put all our trust in Him. Our desire should be to walk closer to the Lord every day. Do we seek the Lord? Do we desire to draw closer to Him? Verse 6 says, “This is the generation of them that seek Him…” Can we truly say we are of that generation?

Our evening service started with prayer. There were many testimonies and songs this evening.

Brother Don brought God’s message tonight. He read from James chapter 4, verse 8, “Draw nigh to God and He will draw nigh to you…” And from 1st Peter chapter 5, verse 8, “Be sober, be vigilant…” The message was simple and straightforward. Stay close to God and keep your focus on Him. Don’t allow Satan to distract you. Satan will use even the smallest of things to try to lure you away from God. Then he read from Ephesians chapter 6, verse 11, “Put on the whole armor of God…” We must be prepared to battle Satan. God will equip us with everything we need if we will put our faith in Him.

Have a blessed week and stay close to God.