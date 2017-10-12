Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Norma read our devotions from 1st John chapter 3, verses 7-11. Then we lifted our prayer request to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 2.

Sister Susan taught the youth class from John chapter 15, verses 12-17.

We had many special songs for the Lord this morning. Sister Norma, Sister Susan and Sister Linda all sang praises to the Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 26, verses 40-44, “And He cometh unto the disciples, and findeth them asleep, and saith unto Peter. What, could ye not watch with me one hour?” Are we as Christians falling asleep? Have our lives in this world become so exhausting that we have no energy left for our Lord? We pour all of our time and energy into our jobs, our families, our hobbies, and if we have time left we serve the Lord. Why are we not putting God first? Why are we not giving Him our first and best? If we put all of ourselves into serving the Lord, He will give us the energy for the other things we must do in this life. Pray first. Praise first. Worship first. Witness first. Serve first. We do not know when He will return. Will He find us sleeping or awake?

We had a wonderful time at our Fall Harvest Fellowship this afternoon. Many came by to share in the joy of all that God has done for us. We had a wonderful meal and lots of fun and games for the kids and adults alike. We were so glad to see each and everyone there. We are all children of God, one family. It was great to spend time with brothers and sisters all for the glory of our heavenly Father.

Have a blessed week, and remember to always put God first in all you do all week and He will bless your time and your life.