Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotions, the 23rd Psalms. We then lifted our prayer requests to our Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 2. “A new life in Christ.”

Sister Susan taught the youth class from Ephesians chapter 6, “The shield of faith”

We had many special songs for the Lord this morning. Then Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 24, verses 4-14, “And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars…”. No one knows the moment of Christ’s return. Why do we try so hard to predict it? Why do we just take bits and pieces of God’s word and busy our minds with trying to prove that we know something that only God holds the answer to? Read the rest of the Lord’s words on this matter. “…. see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to, for nation shall rise us against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” We must keep our focus on God. Don’t let Satan distract you with things that simply must come to pass. Satan has been using distraction as a way to draw souls away from God since the beginning of time. Read the book of Genesis. Satan distracted Eve nothing more than words and thoughts. Adam and Eve walked with God every day hand in hand. Yet they lost their focus and fell into sin.

Are we focused on God, or do we allow Satan to distract us? Do we really think we are stronger than Satan on our own? The only one who has ever defeated Satan is our Lord Christ Jesus. It is only with Him in our heart and by His strength that we can withstand the distractions of Satan. We must keep our focus on Jesus. For as Jesus Himself said in verse 13, “But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”

Our evening service started with prayer. Once again there were many songs and testimonies for our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 1st Peter chapter 4, verses 1-7. Determine not to sin. “ Forasmuch then as Christ hath suffered for us in the flesh, arm yourselves likewise with the same mind: for he that hath suffered in the flesh hath ceased from sin.” Do you suffer the loss of so called friends who no longer want to be around you because you are following Jesus and not following their sinful ways? That is one way we suffer in the flesh. We want all our friends and loved ones from our past sinful life to feel the joy we do in our new life with Christ. It hurts when they turn against us. The Holy Spirit will bring you comfort in your new brothers and sisters in Christ. He will teach you how to pray for and witness to those who are still lost in sin. Don’t judge them, pray for them and show them Christ love in you.

Don’t forget our Fall Harvest Fellowship on Sunday, Oct. 8th at 2:00. We hope to see everyone there. Bring a lawn chair as there will be activities going on inside and outside.