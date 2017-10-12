Charles Melton legal

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

A default has accrued on a certain note secured by a deed of trust executed by, Charles A. Melton dated 11/20/2007 and recorded on 12/17/2007 in Book 476 Page 647, in the Recorder’s office for Douglas County, Missouri. The successor trustee will on November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, more particularly at 11:30 AM, at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 Southeast Second Avenue, Ava, Missouri sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash (certified funds only), the following real estate:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE, SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF DOUGLAS, AND STATE OF MISSOURI, TO WIT: THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 17.

Commonly known as: Rural Route 3 box 122, Ava, Missouri 65608

for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp.

Successor Trustee

(800) 652-4080

4x 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/02/2017

CSM File 26-17-01827

NOTE: This office is a debt collector.

10-12-04-4t