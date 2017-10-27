October 18 – Caney Church met Wednesday evening to praise the Lord and study His word. Bro. Jim Lafferty took the service. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jack Essary led us in prayer. Jim read Joel 2:1-17. This chapter is for telling the end of times. Terrible things will happen to those that don’t turn to the Lord. God promises to bless when we repent and follow Him/ As always we had a good discussion and wonderful scriptures were read. Sis. Melba Austin had class for our youth.

On this rainy Sunday morning Sunday school began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 89:1-15 for our devotion. God is all powerful. Let’s praise Him. Walking with God is a joyful thing.

After Sunday school we sang Happy Birthday to Jill Loomis and Kelli Clemans. God bless them.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Janice Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Jim Lafferty and Kelli Clemans. Service continued with congregational singing. We had an altar of prayer for a special need. Melissa Harmon did a special. Bro. Jack Essary spoke this morning from Deuteronomy 29:29, 30:1-20. The only way to Heaven is God’s way. You must be washed in the blood of Christ. Turn to the Lord with all your heart and all your soul and follow His commandments. Choose today – life or death, blessing or curse. After services we had lunch and a hayride. We got a little wet, but a good time was had by all. We are thankful for the rain and all the blessings that the Lord sent.

Come worship with us at Caney. You are welcome.