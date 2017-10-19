Caney Church

Wednesday Jack led the devotion and prayer requests were given. He also read I Corinthians 2:1-13. Sis. Melba opened in prayer, so much sickness plagues us. Testimonies and readings by Hi and me. Bill closed in prayer.

Sunday school devotion and prayer requests by Jack, opening prayer by Sis. Lyla. Devotion scripture was from Psalms 135:1-9 and 19-21. One Sunday school class had extras, Sharon and two friends, Ashley and Finley. Abby, Micah and Leann and Melissa and Melba did specials. Bro. Jack spoke from I Peter 1:2-25, abundant mercy, grace and peace reserved by God in heaven for us as an inheritance; when our faith and hope is in God. We then had closing prayer.

Oct. 15 – It was a beautiful Sunday morning to worship the Lord. Sunday school opened in song. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone to service. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 119:49-64 for our devotion. We need to fear the Lord to get wisdom.

After a great Sunday school lesson praise and worship hour began with testimonies from Janice Lafferty, Elsie Combs, Kelli Clemans and Jeff Shipley. We continued with congregational singing. Melissa Harmon sang a special. Bro. Jack brought the morning message from Luke 8:1-4, 22-25 and II Chronicles 7:12-15. Jesus is our storm shelter. We need to be in our storm shelter. Storms can and will come into our lives. Jesus will help us through it all if we will trust in the Lord and follow Him and repent. He will bless us and heal our land. It was a great message.

Our annual hayride will be Sunday, the 22nd. We will have lunch after church, then a hayride and hot dog roast.

Evening service began with singing. The opening prayer was given by Bro. Jack. Testimonies were given by Jack Essary, Bill Austin and Hi Lambeth.

The evening message was given by Bro. Jim Lafferty. He used scripture II Peter 2:5, 6 and 10 and 3:4-10. For the believer no proof is necessary, for the non-believer no proof is sufficient. It was such a great thought. Sis. Melba Austin taught the youth.

Come be with us at Caney. You are welcome.