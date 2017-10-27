Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., Nov. 1 at Devil’s Backbone at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 608-225-9209 7-1t

* * *

New Hope Freewill Baptist Church Revival, Nov. 6-10, 7 p.m nightly. 5-2t

* * *

Bro. Ray Dobbs will be preaching, Sunday, Oct. 29th at Noble Church. Services begin at 10 a.m. Preaching at 11 a.m. Bro. Burl Conrad, Pastor. 5-2t

* * *

Pleasant Home Church Trunk or Treat, hayride and chili cook-off, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. 5-2t

* * *

Mt. Tabor Church will host the 5th Sunday Meeting for Missouri Assn. Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m., Brother Michael Dixon, speaker, lunch, 2:00 p.m. with Brother Joshua Strong, speaker. Theme is “The Harvest”.

5-2t

* * *

Monthly Praise and Prayer Event for our community and nation, Sat., Nov. 4th, 2-5 p.m. at the old VFW building across from the Post Office. For more info. contact Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 6-2t

* * *

Work Day at Union Grove Church, Sat., Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Singing and dinner cancelled this month. 6-1t

* * *

Monthly Singing at Happy Home Church, Saturday night at 7 p.m. Come join in and sing your songs. We will have food and fellowship afterwards. 06-1t

* * *

Douglas County Republican Central Committee will host an Appreciation Dinner and Celebration for Representative Lyle Rowland, Squires Community Building, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. For more information: 417-683-6090. 6-2t

* * *

Sandy Church, Our Father’s Storehouse, will be open Friday, Oct. 27 from 8-4 p.m. We have clothing, bedding and kitchen items. Taking donations for missions. Call: 683-2138. 6-1t

* * *