Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., Oct. 18 in Champion at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-886-0470 5-1t

New Hope Freewill Baptist Church Revival, Nov. 6-10, 7 p.m nightly. 5-2t

Bro. Ray Dobbs will be preaching, Sunday, Oct. 29th at Noble Church. Services begin at 10 a.m. Preaching at 11 a.m. Bro. Burl Conrad, Pastor. 5-2t

Pleasant Home Church Trunk or Treat, hayride and chili cook-off, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. 5-2t

Mt. Tabor Church will host the 5th Sunday Meeting for Missouri Assn. Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m., Brother Michael Dixon, speaker, lunch, 2:00 p.m. with Brother Joshua Strong, speaker. Theme is “The Harvest”.

5-2t

Third Sunday Night Singing at True Hope Church in Theodosia. Singing starts at 6 o’clock with refreshments afterwards. 4-2t

