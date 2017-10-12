Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., Oct. 11 at The Abbey at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-679-2245

Breedon School Reunion, Oct. 14, coffee and donuts, potluck lunch, door prizes. Call for more info.: 683-3291.

Miller-Hall Reunion, Oct. 15 at Senior Citizens Community Building, 10 a.m. to ?, potluck lunch at 12:30. Come one, come all. Have a good time of fellowship, stories, and door prizes. Contact: 683-1427.

Friday Night Singing at Breedon Church, Oct. 13th at Breedon Church beginning at 7 p.m.

The Douglas County Support The Handicapp Board will meet the third Tuesday of the month at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome attend.

Third Sunday Night Singing at True Hope Church in Theodosia. Singing starts at 6 o'clock with refreshments afterwards.

Mt. Tabor Church, hot dog roast, Sat. evening at 6:30, all are welcome. Bring musical instruments and get acquainted with good food and fun.

