Calendar

Of Events

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., Oct. 4 at Willy Lee at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-796-2912 2-1t

Breedon School Reunion, Oct. 14, coffee and donuts, potluck lunch, door prizes. Call for more info.: 683-3291. 03-2t

Miller-Hall Reunion, Oct. 15 at Senior Citizens Community Building, 10 a.m. to ?, potluck lunch at 12:30. Come one, come all. Have a good time of fellowship, stories, and door prizes. Contact: 683-1427.

03-2t

Praise and Prayer Event for our community and nation, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2-5 p.m., at the old VFW building across from the Ava Post Office. For more information: Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 2-2t

Fall Harvest Fellowship at The Church of the Living God, Sunday, Oct. 8th at 2:00, Food, Fun, and Fellowship. Everyone is welcome. 2-2t

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel Meeting, Tues., Oct. 10, Gainesville Senior and Community Center, 11:30 for lunch, The Ozark County Health Dept. will talk about current programs. All school retirees are welcome. 03-1t

