Breedon Church

Opening prayer was given by Evelyn Harper. Joe Lafferty read the 28th chapter of Psalms. We are still in II Kings for our Sunday school lesson. We had questions and answers. David Williams asked the blessing on the offering. We had congregational singing. Ronnie and Sue Thomas’ granddaughters sang. They really sang good. Joe Lafferty preached on the 12th chapter of Hebrews and said a prayer after the reading. We sang the invitational song. Ronnie Thomas dismissed the service.

The evening service started at 6:00. We sang a few songs. Sometimes we learn new ones.

Joe Lafferty preached on the book of Revelation, the first chapter and said a prayer after the reading. We had a short testimony service. We sang the closing song and were dismissed by Ronnie Thomas.