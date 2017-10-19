Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 43rd Psalms. Evelyn Harper led in prayer.

Our lesson was the 17th chapter of II Kings. We had questions and answers and new ones for next week. We sang our opening song. We had congregational singing. Lee Hampton asked the blessing on the offering. Roy Hampton sang, as well as, Ronnie, Sue, Susie , Bobbie, David and Judy. David Williams also played a song. Joe Lafferty preached the morning sermon from the 14th chapter of St. John, verse 11. We sang the invitational song. Roy Hampton closed us in prayer.

The evening service started at 6:00. The congregation sang. Roy Hampton preached. Susie and David played several songs and Susie Sisco sang a solo. Ronnie Thomas dismissed us in prayer.

God bless.