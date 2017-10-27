Black Oak Church

“For ever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven,” Psalm 119:89.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 89:1-15 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Brother Roy this morning. We appreciate him and his faithfulness to God and the church.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offering.

Annabelle Johnson, Zoe Shull, and Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Betty Satterfield, Wanda Goss and family, Katelyn, Faye Swofford, Danny Bushong, Veda Bushong, Theta Nokes, Turley family, Pastor David, Becky Hesterless, Dana Brazeal and family, Lois Graham, Potter family and all other bereaved, Sister churches, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, judges and lawyers and each other.

We enjoyed special singing from Norma Corpeling, Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield, and Richard Potter.

We enjoyed the good food and fellowship for our October birthdays today after the morning worship.

Pastor David was back today and thanked everyone for their prayers, calls and cards. He preached God’s message from Psalm 119:89.

Join us Wednesday evening for Bible study at six. We are in the book of Hosea.

Sunday evening was singing night. After congregation singing we were blessed with special singing from Sister Theta Nokes and the group Sons of the Father Trio. We also had good testimonies.

God is so good and we pray He blesses you all this week.