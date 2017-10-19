Black Oak Church

“Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love Him,” James 1:12.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 119:49-64 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Betty Satterfield, Donna Anderson, Faye Swofford, Wanda Goss and family, Ernest and Dara Strong, Turley family, June Dodson, Pastor David, Veda Bushong, Danny Bushong, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, country and leaders, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Liviya Wharton, Zoe Shull, and Annabelle Johnson all did a great job on the penny march.

We enjoyed special singing from Annabelle Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfield, and Norma Corpeling.

Brother Richard Potter preached for Pastor David in both services. He preached from Romans and James on the Glory in Tribulation. We must go through trials, but endure to the end. Never give up. Jesus is going through it with us and will win in the end.

No Bible study on Wednesday this week.

We will honor our October birthdays Sunday the 22nd. Fried chicken will be furnished. Our birthdays are Megan Goforth, Lidia Stanifer, Cody Strong, Howard Strong, Donald Whitley, Drew Adams, Ernest Strong, Hunter Adams, Roy Frye, Pete Turley, and Richard Potter. Bring a side dish or dessert and join us.

May God bless you all this week.