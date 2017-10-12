Black Oak Church

“Casting all your care upon him; for He careth for you,” I Peter 5:7.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 135:1-9, 19-21, for the devotion then dismissed everyone to class.

Please help us pray for Betty Satterfield, Pete and Helen Workman, Pastor David, June Dodson, Veda Bushong, Danny Bushong, Donna Anderson, Faye Swofford, Bridgette, Wanda Goss and family, Turley family, Dara Strong and family, all sick, unspoken, unsaved, military, bereaved, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, teachers and students and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Annabelle Johnson, Braden Lansdown, and Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Ella Faye Mitchell, Theta Nokes, Norma Corpeling, Tiffanee Satterfield, Dara Strong, Annabelle Johnson and Braden Lansdown. God is so blessed by our efforts and Satan tries to tear us down and trick us to not bless God.

Brother Richard preached God’s message for us. Pastor David had shoulder surgery on Friday. We are so thankful God was with him. We are also thankful for Brother Richard for helping us. He also preached Sunday evening and will preach next Sunday.

There will not be any Bible study until Pastor David is better.

God is so good and faithful. He cares for each one of us and wants us to be well and happy and to have a close relationship with Him.

May God bless you all this week.