Black Oak Church

“The Lord shall judge the people: judge me, O Lord, according to my righteousness, and according to mine integrity that is in me,” Psalm 7:8.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 33:1-9 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We honored Pastor David with poems, cards and gifts for Pastor Appreciation Day. God is good to us and blesses us every day. He wishes to thank all who came.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings for us.

Angel Caudill did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We had several out due to illness.

Wanda Goss shared a beautiful song with us and Norma Corpeling sang a sweet old hymn for us. God loves it when we use our talents for him.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Psalm 7.

Please pray with us for Betty Satterfield, Pete and Helen Workman, Lloyd Tate, Wanda Goss and family, Becky, Dana, Dara, Fanya, and families, Danny Bushong, Veda Bushong, June Dodson and Pastor David will have shoulder surgery on Friday. Also pray for our country and leaders, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, all sick, unsaved, unspoken prayers, and all bereaved. We should always pray for each other.

We enjoyed our Fall Harvest Party Sunday evening. We enjoyed the hot dogs with all the trimmings, smores and hayride. The children went home with balloons, treat bags, glow bracelets and a flashlight. We sang Happy Birthday to Megan Goforth while on the hayride. We saw horses, cows and deers. Sister Evelyn took pictures of the beautiful sunset. Only God can paint them so beautiful for us to enjoy.

May God bless you all this week.