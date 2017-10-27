Bethany Baptist

Norma Stillings had one of those busy, busy weeks and survived with no harm done. Last Monday she had a crown put on a tooth. Tuesday, she and Missy Shay drove to Mtn. Grove for the Douglas, Ozark, and Wright Counties Extension Homemakers Clubs Achievement Day, that evening she attended the Support the Handicapped Board Meeting at the Sheltered Workshop. Wednesday, she caught up on paper work. Thursday she visited at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center to hear any complaints. Friday, Norma and Betty Moore went to West Plains for the MRTA Region 10th Annual Fall meeting. She saw a good number of old friends, as well as, some former Ava teachers. It was a beautiful day for the drive with some color change showing up in the woods along the way. She also took time to go to the ACAL Garage Sale afterward that was being held at the Douglas County Veterans’ Memorial Building.

This Monday, Norma and Lola Mayberry drove to Mansfield to play the piano and sing for residents at Rocky Ridge Manor. Hospice Compassus Volunteer Coordinator, Janean Miller, met them there and helped with the singing.

Jack and Sally Sorensen drove down from their home in South Dakota to Branson last week, and then came to Ava to visit with their son, Bob Sorensen, and his wife, Darlene. They attended church with us, Sunday, and returned to their home Monday.

God told Abraham to leave his country, his kindred, and his father’s house to go to a land that he would show him. God said that he would bless Abraham and make of him a great nation and that he would be a blessing to all the families of the earth. Abraham believed and obeyed God in leaving his country and even though his father went part way with him, he eventually left his father’s house. Abraham believed God and proved that many times. Abraham accounted that God was able and we can depend upon that.

Being saved may involve leaving the old life and following God with all our being. It may be that we hesitate to leave the security of our old ways. We may have to leave a great many good friends, pleasures and pastimes in order to serve God. But if God calls us, separates us for his service, we know that God is able to give us the blessings and make us to be a blessing to others.