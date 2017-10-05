Bethany Baptist

Kay Johnson and Ruby Corder just keep on sewing and bringing in the pretty dresses. The latest box full of dresses will soon be sent off to the “Dress a Girl Around the World” along with our prayers for the safety and the salvation of the girls who will receive them.

Norma Stillings went out to the “Molasses Making” out at Tony and Linda Stillings farm, Saturday, where she saw a lot of good friends and relatives. Debra and Cliff Bohnstedt were there with Cliff’s son and daughter-in-law, CJ and Brittney Bohnstedt, and their daughters, Payton and Tinlee. Don Stillings of Springfield was there with his guitar. Tom Stillings and Joyce Greenwood of Ozark were there as usual.

Norma Stillings drove to Springfield, Thursday, to attend an in-service training for Long-term Care Ombudsman Volunteers. That evening she attended the “Celebrate Compassion” dinner at the Oasis Convention Center for donors and volunteers, who have contributed time or money to support several humanitarian projects including the Long-term Care Ombudsman Agency. Don and Jodi Stillings attended the evening event with Norma.

The Jubilee Singers sang a special song before Pastor Robert Sorensen brought his message, “Putting your salvation to the test.”

It is sad to think about, but not every person who belongs to a church is truly saved. Each one of us should examine our own claim to salvation in the light of scripture. Is our claim to salvation based on an absolute faith in Christ’s provision, in his promises, in his person and in nothing else? Or do we try to “Do” enough good things to please God?

When Christ Jesus shed his blood and died to pay the penalty for our sins, provision was made for our salvation. There is nothing that we can do to obtain or add to that salvation. It is entirely by the grace of God and not at all by our own works. (Ephesians 2:8, 9) John 3:16 tells us that if we believe in the only begotten Son of God, we have eternal life, we also have promises of victory over sin and peace in our hearts. If you accept that Jesus is the Christ, the second person of the Godhead, you have gotten access to the Father and the Holy Spirit. Jesus said “I am the way, the truth and the life, no man cometh to the Father, but by me.” If we do not by faith accept his blood as a covering for our sin, then at the judgment our sin will be exposed and we will suffer an everlasting punishment.