Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Did you know that China almost became a Christian nation under the Taiping authority during 1861-1862. Earlier in 1837, a man named Hung, who never came in contact with Christianity, received a series of remarkable visions about principal points of Christianity. After receiving those visions, he and his cousin started reading the 9 Christian books a stranger gave to him before the visions. They were convicted and decided to follow God all the way and started to share with others. So great was their work that millions of Chinese joined them because of their kindness. Because of Manchu government’s opposition, they organized their own government covering 90,000 square miles in the heart of China. In 1862, 85,000 Chinese were converted to keep the Sabbath, and more than 45,000 others united with them. They followed the 10 commandments strictly, and the use of liquor, tobacco, and opium, along with idol worship were totally banished. However, there were nations and forces who feared this movement so they conspired to stop it, and were successful.

This amazing fact was shared by Elder Fred Perlee in his sermon Sabbath. Through that story, he was pointing out that when the truth of the Bible settles in the heart, it will transform your life. In the case of that story, it revolutionized the nation.

The sermon began with John 18:37, 38.

Don’t you want to know and possess this truth? If you do, start reading and studying your Bible prayerfully and God will reveal His truth to you.

