Ava Seventh Adventist

An Amazing Fact: If you think you have problems remembering things, meet Clive Wearing. At age 79, he is an accomplished British musician as musicologist, conductor, tenor, and keyboardist. An unfortunate thing happened to him at age 47. A herpes simplex virus attacked his nervous system and left him with the inability to form new memories and to recall some past memories. He has the feeling that he has just awoken from a coma every 20 seconds and his memory only lasts between 7 and 30 seconds. He is not able to engage in a conversation for longer than a few sentences. He does not remember much from his past prior to the sickness. He remembers his children from his first marriage, but he does not recall their names. Despite all this, there is one thing Clive does not forget—his love for his wife Deborah whom he married a year prior to the sickness. Every time they meet, he greets her joyously as if they have been away from each other for a long time even though it is only a few minutes. How sweet! That is how God wants us to feel about Him always…to be in love with Him every moment! As we walk on the Christian walk for a while, it is easy to forget His past mercies and lose that first love. That calls a rebuke from the Lord as He rebuked the church of Ephesus, “Nevertheless, I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love,” Rev. 2:4. He also does not want us to forget how He has blessed and led us in the past. Psalm 77:11 says, “I will remember the works of the Lord: surely I will remember thy wonders of old.”

And that is exactly what Brother Uche Mekowulu did this past Sabbath during church service—recalling his first love and God’s goodness on his journey to be a true Christian. Ephesians 2:1 says that God grabs hold of us when we are dead in trespasses. And, according to Romans 6:1-6, every true conversion story is an experience of entering into Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection. It is the death of “the old man” and the birth of “the new man.” That is exactly how the story goes for Brother Uche.

His childhood was not the most ideal situation for any child. His parents were divorced when he was only 3. He lived with his mother and his siblings. Life was not the best, but not the worst either. Yet, he was longing for that male influence. Finally, he and his sister moved in with his father. Now, he had the father figure he always wanted, but it was not a rosy picture.

His father, a medical doctor originally from Nigeria, had a rough childhood. He was a child soldier and witnessed untold cruelty and violence. With that background, he governed his children. It was a mix of boot camp and a prison. Uche and his sister received strict discipline that technically could be considered as physical abuse. Providentially, the father brought him and his sister to a church where they found a safe haven, and a seed of love for Christ was planted in his heart that blossomed in later years. Proverb 22:6 became a reality in his life.

Nonetheless, Brother Uche was emotionally scarred after those years living with his father. He did poorly in school. As a juvenile, he was in and out of detention centers and would be on the run for several months at a time. This behavior carried over into his early adult years resulting in jail time. He was looking for a place to belong, and the gangs took an interest in him. He did join, but as he had always been kind-hearted, he did not last long and left. Then, music found him. He met several friends who were into music, and they were on the road to fame, but God had another plan.

Meanwhile, his sister continued to live as a Christian and prayed for him. She told him she had a vision of him entering a Bible training program, but Uche took it casually and continued on with his music. God let him hit rock bottom, and during desperate moments, he turned to God and eventually ended up in a Bible training program and fell in love with Jesus again.

Later on, Uche found out about the Sabbath truth. God asked him, “When is Sabbath?” That question took him on a journey of personal studies and providential encounters with people who directly and indirectly led him to accept the 7th day, Saturday, as the Sabbath and as the day of worship – the day our Creator rested, blessed and gave to mankind at Creation.

The rest is history. Uche has grown to be a mature Christian who loves to meditate on the cross to keep his first love going and is zealous to share Jesus with others as he is invited across the country. We are thankful the Lord brought him and his wife (and soon to be baby) to be a part of our church family!

