I took my news in last Monday and eggs to the ladies at the courthouse. I went by the drugstore, grocery store and on my way out of town I stopped at Jack’s Automotive to see if he could look at my car and he said tomorrow.

Jack came the next morning and got my car. I peeled apples all that day.

Jack changed my oil, fixed a flat which I didn’t know I had. It had a nail in it and the fuel pump which had a crack in it and the gas was leaking out.

It is fixed and running good.

Violet picked up her eggs.

Tara came last Tuesday morning and picked up their anniversary card and bread.

I took eggs in at noon Thursday for the ladies on the second floor of the courthouse. I went over and attended Melba Wilson’s visitation then I went out to Judy Mitchell’s sale and got two dozen, half pints.

Sherry Blakey, Kelsey Seaborn, Bentlee and Maddi came over Friday afternoon and Kelsey got their anniversary card and cake.

Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to Plato this evening and Tom helped the O.E.S. Chapter to get installed into their chapter for the next year.

Monica and Joel came up for Wilda Potter’s visitation this evening.

Monica works with Wilda’s daughter, Kerry Wasson, at Cox Hospital in Branson.

I missed seeing Monica because I was gone Saturday. I baked bread and peeled apples and made my last apple butter for the year.

Sunday by noon I had .6 of an inch of rain in my rain gage.

Bro. Michael’s message came from I Chronicles 16:22-24. He titled his sermon “What A God!” Then he took verses out of Psalms, Daniel and Lamentations. It was an interesting message.

I stopped by John and Jo Stephens on my way home and dropped some pictures off for Jo.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to the Wilson and Potter families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.