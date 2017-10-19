Mark was in and out last Monday waiting to go back for a checkup.

We had a long and wonderful visit.

Last Tuesday I received .1 of an inch of rain.

Sunday morning I got .5 of an inch of rain more before I went to church.

I took my news in last Tuesday and got me some honey at Jean’s Healthway.

I took Nina Carter her birthday card and cake Wednesday afternoon.

Rob and Cathy Hennes, Carol Moore, Hellen Blakey, Tom Williams, Karen Heriford, Sally Prock, Mike and Charlotte Bock went to Theodosia Thursday night to our O.E.S. Meeting.

I cooked Friday and Saturday for our Mt. Tabor Church cookout.

I was real pleased at the turn out that we had and no one went away hungry because we took food home. I think everyone enjoyed themselves and we appreciate everyone that came and made it a great success. Come back any time you can.

The Fifth Sunday Meeting this month will be at Mt. Tabor Church, Saturday, Oct. 28th. Service will be at 10 o’clock, we will have lunch then an afternoon service. The theme is “Harvest.” The info will be in the paper.

Bro. Michael’s Sunday message came from Matthew 6:9-13. He took the 10th verse where it said, “thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.” We aren’t keeping the earth like it is in heaven because heaven is perfect. We had a long ways to go to get earth that way. He read Ecclesiastes 12 and 13 and also Romans 12.

After church I stopped by Ruth Shumate’s since I didn’t get to visit with her Saturday night.

Mark brought me a box of apples so I will be making apple butter.

Nina Carter stopped by on her way home from the Glade Top Trail, she was wore out.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.