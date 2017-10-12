Monica and Joel came up last Monday and she went with me to Mary Martha Williams’ celebration of life.

That evening I went to our last O.E.S. Meeting in Ava.

Our chapter has consolidated with Theodosia O.E.S. Chapter.

I received .2 of an inch of rain last Tuesday, .1/2 of an inch Thursday and .1 of an inch more Saturday.

I went by Tom Williams last Tuesday then took eggs to some of the courthouse ladies, paid some bills, deposited some money at Century Bank for the Mary Martha Scholarship Fund from Monica, Hellen, Mark, Vernal, Ellis and James, then I got a few groceries.

I went up to Vernal’s Wednesday and got some pears that he had got from Dr. Mark Woods the day before. I came on home and that evening Ellis came by after work and carried the full box in for me.

Thursday I started peeling my pears.

I took eggs to the rest of the girls at the courthouse Friday, then I took Karen Heriford her birthday card, went by Wal-Mart and got some fruit jars. Tom came by Saturday with some walnuts that he had hulled.

I ground all my pears and made pear honey. There won’t be a lot to go around this year. Apple Butter will have to do.

Sunday Michael’s message came from Luke 6:43-45, Galatians 5:22-23, 19-21, John 13:2, The title of his sermon was Be Fruit. The Lord is the branch and we are the fruit and if we don’t sow our seed the Lord don’t like it and we can’t keep growing.

This Saturday night the Mt. Tabor Church is having a hot dog and marshmallow roast at 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. Anyone who wants to bring their instruments and play are welcome to bring and sing.

Ellis and Michelle came by my house Sunday after I got home.

Joel and Monica came up to the Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks event on Sunday afternoon and was impressed with the quality of the exhibitors. They had the friendliest of professionalism staff and convenient parking. There was excellent bluegrass music performed by local bands from the area. Keep the family tradition going for the next generation.

Joel and Monica came by before going home.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.