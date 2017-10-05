Last Monday evening Mike and Charlotte Bock, Carol Moore, Doris Morrison, Hellen Blakey, Robert and Cathy Hennes went to Gainesville to their O.E.S. Meeting and helped them initiate another lady into their chapter.

Last Tuesday I took eggs to the ladies in the courthouse, took my news to the Herald, then went by Mike Bock’s with an early birthday card.

I stopped by Tom and Mary Martha Williams and met some of their family that was there. I went down to Tara Coonce’s Thursday and saw my new great grandson, who was a week old that day.

Yes, I got to hold him and got my picture with him.

Canyon is my eleventh great grandchild. When I got back in to town I went by the Chamber of Commerce to show Nina and Judy my great grandson’s picture, then Judy showed me her grandson’s picture. While there I received a call that Mary Martha passed away that morning.

Ava has lost a wonderful lady. She will be missed by many, many people.

Say a prayer for Tom Williams and family.

Saturday I went by Tom Williams and met some friends from Virginia before I went to the drug store.

I finished baking my bread.

Lee Aborn mowed my yard.

Nina Carter came by that evening with some catfish and fries because I couldn’t go out with her.

Sunday Bro. Michael’s message came from Acts 17:1-9, about the world being upside down and we should get it back upright. Other passages came from Isaiah 29:13-16, 26:7, Psalm 33:1-2, 25:8, 52:11, Proverbs 29:2-7, 28:18 and Amos 5:10.

After church I went down to Monica’s church, New Haven, Bro. Landon Vinson is their pastor. They were having their 76th homecoming and had invited me down to sing for them.

It was a wonderful day. I heard good singing, poems, testimonies and the history of the church up to today.

I came home with a plate of food for my supper. I also brought a poem to read for Old Folk’s Day next year.

I will put it in my Bible so I won’t lose it.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayer and sympathy goes out to Tom Williams and families and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.