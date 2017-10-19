Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 23

Egg and Cheese Bagel, Bananas and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Apple Turnover, Peaches and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 23

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog with Mac and Cheese and Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Corn and Hot Roll

Thursday, Oct. 26

Entrees: Corn Dog; Sides: Baby Carrots and Applesauce

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 23

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, and Hot Roll

Thursday, Oct. 26

Entrees: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich; Sides: Crazy Corn Salad, Baby Carrots and Apple

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 23

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, and Hot Roll

Thursday, Oct. 26

Entrees: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich; Sides: Crazy Corn Salad, Baby Carrots and Apple

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 23

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 23

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla, Nachos, Refried Beans, Fruit and Juice

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Salad, Bread Sticks, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad with Ranch, Peas, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 23

Pancakes, Sausage, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Cereal, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Biscuit, Gravy, Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 27

No School

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 23

Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Chicken Sandwich, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jello and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Cheesy Ham and Potato Casserole, Broccoli, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Hot Dog, Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Oct. 27

No School