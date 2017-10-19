Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 23
Egg and Cheese Bagel, Bananas and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Apple Turnover, Peaches and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 26
Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 23
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog with Mac and Cheese and Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Corn and Hot Roll
Thursday, Oct. 26
Entrees: Corn Dog; Sides: Baby Carrots and Applesauce
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Oct. 23
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, and Hot Roll
Thursday, Oct. 26
Entrees: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich; Sides: Crazy Corn Salad, Baby Carrots and Apple
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Oct. 23
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun, Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, and Hot Roll
Thursday, Oct. 26
Entrees: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich; Sides: Crazy Corn Salad, Baby Carrots and Apple
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 23
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 26
Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 23
Chicken Cheese Quesadilla, Nachos, Refried Beans, Fruit and Juice
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Salad, Bread Sticks, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 26
Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad with Ranch, Peas, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 23
Pancakes, Sausage, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Cereal, Toast and Jelly, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 26
Biscuit, Gravy, Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 27
No School
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 23
Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Chicken Sandwich, Salad Bar, Fruit, Jello and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Cheesy Ham and Potato Casserole, Broccoli, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 26
Hot Dog, Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Oct. 27
No School