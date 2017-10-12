Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Don't Miss
October 12, 2017

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 16

Mini Waffles, Applesauce and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Breafast Burrito, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Mini Cinni’s, Pineapple and Milk

Friday, Oct. 20

Sausage Biscuit, Bananas and Milk

Ava Elementary  Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 16

Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun, Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Sausage and Egg Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Steamed Broccoli, Salad Mix, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf, Green Beans; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Hot Rolls, Pineapple

Thursday, Oct. 19

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Nachos, Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad and Cornbread; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Oct. 20

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava Middle School  Lunch

Monday, Oct. 16

Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun, Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Sausage and Egg Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Spring Salad Mix, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Oct. 19

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Nachos, Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Oct. 20

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava High School  Lunch

Monday, Oct. 16

Entrees: Chili Dog, Pizza Quesadilla, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Sausage and Egg Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Spring Salad Mix, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Oct. 19

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Nachos, Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Oct. 20

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 16

Wheat Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage Patty, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Eggs Scrambled, Toast, Jelly, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Nutrigrain Bar, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 20

Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 16

Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce, Bread Stick, Corn, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Peaches and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Chicken Alfredo, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Bread Stick, Broccoli, Jello w/ Mixed Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Peaches and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Chips, Fresh Veggies w/ Ranch, Grapes and Milk

Friday, Oct. 20

Hot Dog, Bun Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 16

French Toast, Bacon, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Chicken on Biscuit, Hash Brown, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 20

Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 16

Chicken and Noodles, Crackers, Fruit, Jello and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Pizza, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Cheeseburger Macaroni, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

PB and J Sandwich, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Oct. 20

Juicy Burger, Tater Tots, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk

