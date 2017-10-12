Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 16
Mini Waffles, Applesauce and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Breafast Burrito, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 19
Mini Cinni’s, Pineapple and Milk
Friday, Oct. 20
Sausage Biscuit, Bananas and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 16
Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun, Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Sausage and Egg Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Steamed Broccoli, Salad Mix, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf, Green Beans; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Hot Rolls, Pineapple
Thursday, Oct. 19
Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Nachos, Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad and Cornbread; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Oct. 20
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Oct. 16
Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun, Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Sausage and Egg Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Spring Salad Mix, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Oct. 19
Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Nachos, Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Oct. 20
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Oct. 16
Entrees: Chili Dog, Pizza Quesadilla, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Sausage and Egg Grilled Cheese; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Spring Salad Mix, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Meatloaf; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Oct. 19
Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Nachos, Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Oct. 20
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza, Fish Sandwich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 16
Wheat Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage Patty, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Eggs Scrambled, Toast, Jelly, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Nutrigrain Bar, Yogurt, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 19
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 20
Cereal, Muffin, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 16
Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce, Bread Stick, Corn, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Peaches and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Chicken Alfredo, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Bread Stick, Broccoli, Jello w/ Mixed Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 18
BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Peaches and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 19
Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Chips, Fresh Veggies w/ Ranch, Grapes and Milk
Friday, Oct. 20
Hot Dog, Bun Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 16
French Toast, Bacon, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Chicken on Biscuit, Hash Brown, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 19
Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 20
Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 16
Chicken and Noodles, Crackers, Fruit, Jello and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Pizza, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Cheeseburger Macaroni, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 19
PB and J Sandwich, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Oct. 20
Juicy Burger, Tater Tots, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk